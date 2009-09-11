Paul Mann: Outside Lands Festival, Day 3

A sleepy shroud of San Francisco fog returned to Golden Gate Park for the third and final day of the Outside Lands Festival. The cooler weather, combined with the earlier cancellation of headlining supergroup the Beastie Boys, led to a smaller crowd than the previous two days.

The news that Adam Yauch had throat cancer and needed to cancel a slew of Beastie Boys concerts, including the one at Outside Lands, was a bitter disappointment for many longtime fans. But the festival went on with replacement band Tenacious D and a strong lineup of other acts. Festival-goers were treated to another great day of music with fewer fans to compete with for prime viewing real estate.

Hot coffee and Winehaven replaced cold beer and ice cream as the more popular fare, but the abundance of good music quickly warmed up the sleepy crowd.

Starting at the big Twin Peaks stage, I caught a set by the hot young band Cage The Elephant. When I first saw the band at the Coachella festival last spring, I thought they were Australian surfers, but the band actually hails from Bowling Green, Ky.

The explosive young band, led by lead singer Matt Shultz, and his brother,Brad, on guitar, may well be one of the next breakout headline indie bands. Their hit single, “Ain’t No Rest For the Wicked,” is reminiscent of a Beck song. But many of their intense jams remind me more of retro jam bands such as The Who. The crowd swelled quickly as the band tore through an intense set.

Then I walked across the venue to the main stage at the far end of the park to catch Bettye Lavette. The masterful blues singer combines elements of country, blues, rock, soul and gospel to create some of the most compelling and emotional music heard at the festival. Her rendition of her 1965 hit song “Let me Down Easy” nearly brought me to tears, it was so intensely passionate. Although Lavette recorded her first single at age 16, in 1962, it wasn’t until 2005 that her career exploded with her hit recording “I’ve Got My Own Hell to Raise.”

I decided to hang out around the main stage and sample sumptuous food while waiting for the next act, Robert Randolph and The Family Band. Randolph is the Stevie Ray Vaughn of the pedal steel guitar. Moving from gospel music to Jimi Hendrix tunes, he rocked the house with his funky jam band.

Then I jogged over to the little Presidio stage to catch a short set by Matt and Kim. The indie pop duo belted out some catchy original tunes.

I continued on over to the Twin Peaks stage to see Jack White’s latest muse, The Dead Weather. With the bass player from the Raconteurs, and the male and female duo that make up The Kills, White played a rocking set true to his jam-band roots. Switching to drums from his normal lead guitar slot, he worked the set as a backseat pilot. Luckily, he only had to perform backing vocals, as his voice seem to be hoarse. When he played in Santa Barbara last fall with the Raconteurs, he was suffering from laryngitis. Let’s hope his continued voice problems are only a temporary malady.

After that I headed back to the main stage to hear one of the most popular indie darlings, Modest Mouse. The Seattle group has been together since 1993, but exploded in popularity in the past several years. They had the crowd rocking by the time I arrived back at their set. Then I made the long walk over to the meadow for a set by Country legend Lucinda Williams at the Sutro stage. The Grammy-winning country star is also a rocker, belting out heavy rock and blues tunes to an appreciative crowd.

Then it was time to head back to the Twin Peaks stage to see one of San Francisco’s favorite groups, Ween. The Pennsylvania-based rock band has been together since they formed in high school in 1984. With multiple influences, their quirky style has endeared them to a hug cult following, many of whom attended the festival.

Then it was off to the main stage for one of the most anticipated acts of the day: M.I.A. The techno disco diva has exploded in popularity since winning a Grammy and performing while nine months pregnant at the awards ceremony. Always a visual treat, her performances tend to be a bit short on musical content, to just a bit short in general, but her fans went wild. Blurting on hundreds of horns thrown into the crowd, fans danced wildly and responded to the diva’s every move.

As her set ended, most of the remaining crowd moved en masse to the Sutro stage to see the Band of Horses. The relatively new indie rock band from Seattle is often compared to the hugely successful band My Morning Jacket. I think they sound more like a new-age version of a Southern jam band such as the Allman Brothers. Regardless, this band rocks.

Finally, I returned to the main stage to see comedy rockers Tenacious D. Although a far cry from the huge crowds for the previous days’ headliners, about 15,000 devoted fans waited out the cold, drizzly conditions to catch the grand finale of this year’s festival. The D delivered, and excited fans responded. My only complaint was that the band played a near identical set to the one at the Arlington Theatre two years ago. It’s time for the group to release new material. But for fans who hadn’t seen the band perform before, the hilarious set was a treat.

Overall, this year’s Outside Lands Festival was a huge success. It was unfortunate that illness canceled the Beastie Boys’ set, as it would have been the perfect closing act. But it’s inevitable that when booking hundreds of bands for a festival, some of them will run into difficulties and cancel. Now there is the possibility that the third annual festival may be even bigger and better than the first two.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributor.