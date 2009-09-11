Planning Commission Approves Redesign of Montecito Country Club

The Santa Barbara Planning Commission on Thursday approved plans for a Jack Nicklaus Signature Course redesign for Montecito Country Club golf course.

The $40 million renovation includes regrading of the topography, a new irrigation and drainage system, new greens and tees, rebuilt sand bunkers, natural landscaping, more trees and more.

“This Jack Nicklaus Signature Plan is the final piece that will allow Montecito Country Club to realize its potential as a world-class golf club,” owner Ty Warner said in a news release.

“Montecito Country Club has been historically defined by its iconic 90-year-old Bertram Goodhue clubhouse in one of the most spectacular settings in Santa Barbara. This new golf course honors, and completes, the distinctiveness of the property.”

The plan also features new locations for holes 1 and 3, increasing the yardage of the course to more than 6,500 yards from the back tees from 6,200 yards.

The renovation is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2010 and will take about a year to complete. The golf course will be closed during the renovation.

