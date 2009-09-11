Police Officer Accused of Indecent Exposure Voluntarily Resigns

Brian Kenneth Sawicki was placed on administrative leave after his off-duty arrest at Refugio State Beach

The Santa Barbara Police Department announced Thursday that officer Brian Kenneth Sawicki, placed on administrative leave last month after his off-duty arrest for indecent exposure at Refugio State Beach, has voluntarily resigned his position.

On Aug. 11, two teenage girls were walking along a trail when they noticed a man walking behind them, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department. The girls walked back toward the campground and saw the man again, who was lying down and masturbating.

Officials said the girls alerted an on-duty state park ranger. While the girls were being interviewed, they saw the man and pointed him out to the ranger. The suspect saw the ranger approaching and ran away. After a foot pursuit, the suspect was caught and arrested.

Sheriff’s detectives arrested Sawicki, 33, on misdemeanor charges of annoying or molesting a child under 18, indecent exposure and obstructing/resisting a police officer. He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on $2,500 bail.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .