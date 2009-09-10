Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 5:18 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara MTD Honors Longtime Employees

Supervisor Mark Clyde receives the quarter's Employee in the Spotlight award

By Kate Schwab | September 10, 2009 | 4:05 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District honored four employees with a combined length of service totaling 130 years at its bimonthly board meeting Tuesday. A fifth employee received the Employee in the Spotlight award for April through June.

Assistant General Manager/Controller Jerry Estrada, a 20-year veteran of MTD, introduced three drivers and a staff member who received plaques and gratitude from the district and the board of directors.

Arthur Burns, a 30-year veteran who originally hails from England and is known around MTD as a great singer, burst into an impromptu opera aria while thanking the board. Raul Maya, a 30-year veteran, was also lauded for his excellent safety record. Louis Jones recounted stories of past passengers throughout his 35 years. While introducing James Haggerty, Estrada joked that he had been Estrada’s own “mentor.” Haggerty started at MTD as a driver in 1974. “It’s been a great ride,” he said.

Supervisor Mark Clyde, an MTD employee for three years, is this quarter’s Employee in the Spotlight. Clyde said he owes the award to his competence, many passenger compliments and his leadership skills.

“It is a testament to this district that so many employees have worked here for so many years,” Estrada said.

The Santa Barbara MTD celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

— Kate Schwab is the assistant manager of marketing and customer service for Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.

 

