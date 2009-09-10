SB Police Officers Association Endorses Williams for Assembly

Santa Barbara City Councilman Das Williams announced Thursday that his 35th Assembly District campaign has received the endorsement of the Santa Barbara Police Officers Association, which represents 130 sworn police officers in the Santa Barbara area.

“Das Wiliams’ experience and solid track record on public safety issues are the reasons why Santa Barbara’s police officers support his candidacy in this race,” said Charles McChesney, president of the SBPOA. “In the midst of city budget deficits, Das Williams found a way to maintain local law enforcement and other vital public services, and has consistently demonstrated a clear and unwavering commitment to keeping our communities safe. Das Williams is unquestionably the most qualified individual to represent this district, and I am calling on all of our region’s public safety officials to join SBPOA in supporting his campaign.”

Williams is running to succeed termed-out Assemblyman Pedro Nava in 2010.

“I am deeply honored to have the support of rank-and-file police officers who put their lives on the line every day for the people of this state,” Williams said. “I know that government has no more important responsibility than to make sure its citizens are safe, and in the Assembly I’ll continue to fight hard to ensure that public safety officials have the resources they need to protect our streets and neighborhoods and return home to their families at the end of each day.”

