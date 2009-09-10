Sunrise Rotary Honors El Puente Student

Jesse Maldanado is the club's August student of the month

David Velarde of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise presented El Puente Community School student Jesse Maldanado with a plaque to honor him as the August student of the month.

Engraved on the plaque was the following: “In recognition of your accomplishments at El Puente School. You have excelled due to your hard work and dedication.”

Each month a student is nominated by their teacher for excelling in their school work.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise is a diverse group of 55 members representing Santa Barbara’s business and community leaders dedicated to serving Santa Barbara area youths. The club meets at 7 a.m. every Wednesday at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St. Call 805.966.4679 for more information.

— Diana Washburn is the public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.