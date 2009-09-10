Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 5:20 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

United Way Issues Call for Day of Caring Volunteers

More people are needed to help meet record demand; the sign-up deadline is Friday

By Candice Tang | September 10, 2009 | 3:01 p.m.

This year, more than ever, local nonprofit organizations need help to improve our cities’ facilities and shared areas. Already, there has been a striking increase in the number of requests for Day of Caring volunteers this year — up nearly 30 percent, with 1,150 requests to date, compared with 900 requests in 2008 — and potentially more on the horizon.

United Way of Santa Barbara County’s 2009 Day of Caring will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 19. Individuals and teams from schools, employers, faith groups and families will volunteer on-site at more than 50 local nonprofits, schools and other community organizations. The deadline for volunteers to sign up is this Friday, Sept. 11.

“With current economic conditions, nonprofits and public agencies are struggling for survival. The needs are great, and we already have a record number of work requests,” said Randy Weiss, vice president of community relations for Santa Barbara Bank & Trust. “Our dedicated volunteers accomplish a year’s worth of work in a few hours — that’s what makes Day of Caring so special ... and so critically important.”

This year, United Way is placing a special emphasis on youth volunteering for Day of Caring. Teams from Santa Barbara High School’s Dons Net Café and Westmont College will have special opportunities to connect with the community through projects such as playground stenciling, garden planting, assembling learning kits for special pre-kindergarten enrichment programs and a variety of other activities.

Volunteers of all ages are needed for a wide range of projects, including planting a sidewalk garden at Casa Serena Women’s Recovery Home, assembling care packages at the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, participating in habitat restoration for the Santa Barbara Audubon Society, assisting with general cleanup and landscape maintenance at Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People and aiding in cleanup of many local beaches.

With last year’s volunteer hours estimated to be worth $150,000, the Day of Caring has a significant impact on the area in which we live and work and is a testament to the spirit of volunteerism in the community.

Day of Caring volunteers will be treated to a kickoff breakfast at the Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave. in Goleta, before heading out to more than 50 scheduled project sites throughout Carpinteria, Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez.

To sign up or for more information, click here or contact United Way Day of Caring project manager Juli Askew at 805.965.8594 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Candice Tang is a publicist.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 