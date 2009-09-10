Weekend Concerts Star Pianist Warren Jones

Santa Barbara’s benign and magical maestro, Warren Jones, will play a pivotal role in two concerts this weekend — two events that, except for Jones, have little in common. One follows the other so closely, however, that it makes sense to treat them both in the same preview.

The first of the concerts features the Camerata Pacifica in its September program, at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday in Hahn Hall on the Music Academy of the West campus. Jones on the piano will demonstrate the fine art of collaboration with his glamorous Camerata colleagues Catherine Leonard on violin, Ani Aznavoorian on cello, Richard Yongjae O’Neill on viola, José Franch-Ballester on clarinet and Ji Hye Jung on percussion.

They will perform To the Four Corners by Chinese-born (Hainan Island, 1976) American composer Huang Ruo, Joaquín Turina’s Quartet in A Minor for Piano and Strings, Opus 67, and Ludwig Beethoven’s Quartet in E-Flat Major for Piano and Strings, Opus 16 (in the composer’s own arrangement of his Quintet in E-Flat Major for Piano and Winds, Opus 16).

The other concert also involves Jone’s collaboration with a glamorous colleague, this one rising opera star Talise Trevigne, at whose service Warren will place his peerless pianistic skills at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Granada Theater. The event will be the opener of the “Granada Presents” series.

Trevigne, who has been knocking them dead in theaters and concert halls around the world, will sing Lori Laitman’s Four Dickinson Songs, as well as songs and arias by Turina, Gabriel Fauré, Richard Strauss, Camille Saint-Saëns, Georges Bizet and Franz Josef Haydn.

Ruo calls his To the Four Corners, which was written in 2005 and lasts about 20 minutes, a “multimedia drama for visual art and five-staged musicians.” The composer’s music must be highly listenable; he doesn’t have his Juilliard doctorate yet, but he’s already world famous and his works are heard all over the map.

This year, on the other hand, marks the 60th anniversary of the death of Turina without his lovely music ever achieving that kind of fame, let alone distribution.

Born in Seville, he began his studies there and continued them in Madrid. In Paris from 1905 to 1914, he took composition lessons from Vincent d’Indy and studied piano under Moritz Moszkowski. In Paris, too, he met and became lasting friends with fellow Spaniard Manuel de Falla. Turina and Falla joined the circle around the impressionist composers Maurice Ravel and Claude Debussy, falling quite decidedly under their influence.

Laitman is an American composer of art songs, of which she has composed nearly 200, mainly settings of classical and contemporary poems. She graduated magna cum laude with honors in music from Yale, receiving her master’s in music from the Yale School of Music. Originally intending to compose for the theater and film, since 1991 she has concentrated on writing for the voice. Her settings of the Dickinson poems give substance to the critical praise lavished on “her exceptional gifts for embracing a poetic text and giving it new and deeper life through music.”

Ticket prices to Trevigne’s recital range from $20 to $48 ($48 ticket includes a “Meet the Artist” after the performance) and are available from the Granada box office at 805.899.2222. For tickets to the Camerata Pacifica concert, click here or call 805.884.8410 or 800.557.BACH.

