Culinary Legend Suzanne Goin to Serve as Celebrity Chef for ‘Taste of the Town’

TV host Matt Iseman will emcee Sunday's food and wine benefit for the Arthritis Foundation

By Jennifer Guess | September 10, 2010 | 9:51 p.m.

If you’re a connoisseur of delectable food and fine wines, don’t miss the 29th annual Taste of the Town, Santa Barbara’s signature culinary event, from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12 at Riviera Park & Gardens, 2030 Alameda Padre Serra in Santa Barbara. The event is a benefit for the Arthritis Foundation.

Suzanne Goin
Suzanne Goin (Carlos Serrao photo)

New to this year’s event is the exclusive Connoisseurs’ Circle Pavilion, a VIP gastronomic experience that will have foodies’ mouths watering from near and far.

Taste of the Town is thrilled to announce that culinary legend Suzanne Goin will participate as the celebrity chef for this year’s event. In addition, Goin will design an indulgent five-course meal for the Connoisseurs’ Circle Pavilion level guests that will be prepared in conjunction with five local private chefs.

Matt Iseman, the acclaimed actor, comedian and celebrity host of the Style Network’s hit TV series Clean House, will serve as emcee of the afternoon’s festivities.

Forty restaurants and purveyors will provide sumptuous tastings, and 41 Central Coast wineries will complement the extraordinary cuisine with a diverse array of award-winning varietals.

All proceeds from Taste of the Town support the Arthritis Foundation’s local programs and services. The foundation is the only nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of 46 million people (including nearing 300,000 children) with arthritis through public health programs, advocacy and research.

Taste of the Town tickets purchased in advance are $100; tickets at the door will be $125 per person. Tickets for the exclusive Connoisseurs’ Circle Pavilion begin at the $1,000 level and include two tickets to the Connoisseurs’ Circle and four general admission tickets to Taste of the Town.

Attendance is limited, so make a reservation by clicking here or calling the Arthritis Foundation at 805.563.4685.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.

 
