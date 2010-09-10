Montecito Fire to Hold 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

The community is invited to Saturday's observance at Station One

The Montecito Fire Protection District invites the community to participate in honoring those whose lives were lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The ceremony will be at 6:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Montecito Fire Station One, 595 San Ysidro Road in Montecito.

The program will include an Honor Guard of Firefighters, a flag ceremony, patriotic music, tolling of the bell and a moment of silence.

Each year on this date, the Montecito district conducts a flag ceremony commemorating those who lost their lives on the hijacked flights, and the firefighters, police officers, EMS personnel, citizens and volunteers who died as a result of the terrorist attacks.

— Geri Ventura is a spokeswoman for the Montecito Fire Protection District.