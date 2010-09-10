Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 8:58 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Ski and Sports Club to Hold Kickoff Meeting

New members are welcome, and sign-ups will be held for trips and activities

By Lily Smolenske | September 10, 2010 | 4:01 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Ski and Sports Club will hold its kickoff meeting for the 2011 season from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 at the Chase Palm Park Recreation Center, 236 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

Individuals will have a chance to join the club and sign up for club trips and events throughout the 2011 season.

Event highlights will include new member meet-and-greet. Trip captains will sign up new and returning members for trips to Mammoth, Aspen/Snowmass and Sun Valley. The social director will offer sign-ups for the kickoff party and Halloween party. The ways and means director will sign up donations for the Live Service auction and Ski Swap Meet.

Refreshments will be served and the event is free to attend.

Meetings are held the first and third Wednesdays of the month from Sept. 15 to April 20. Members must be at least age 21 to join.

“The Santa Barbara Ski and Sports Club is an incredible organization that offers opportunities for locals to stay active, keep learning and meet new people,” club president Michael Mead said. “It’s a terrific club to join if you are a newcomer in Santa Barbara and want to meet fun-loving, adventurous and exciting people. It is my pleasure to be involved and lead this group.”

Click here for more information about the club. Those interested in becoming a sponsor or exhibitor at any of the meetings, contact Mead at 805.895.9697 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Lily Smolenske is the publicity coordinator for the Santa Barbara Ski and Sports Club.

 
