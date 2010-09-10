Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 8:59 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 

SBCAG Schedules Public Workshops on Greenhouse Gas Reduction Targets

The Santa Barbara meeting will be Tuesday in the county administration building

By Gregg Hart | September 10, 2010 | 3:50 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments will hold two public workshops next week to solicit additional public input on the Senate Bill 375 greenhouse gas reduction targets issued to Santa Barbara County by the California Air Resources Board.

The first workshop will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14 in the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission Hearing Room, 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara. The other workshop will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 in Shepherd Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library.

The California Air Resources Board is obligated under California state law (SB 375) to establish greenhouse gas reduction targets for each regional agency. In June, CARB issued preliminary draft targets for Santa Barbara County and each other metropolitan planning organization based on the size of region, severity of air quality problem and amount of forecast growth.

The SBCAG board would like to hear from the public on whether to support the initial GHG target proposed by CARB staff or to request that the CARB board set a more aggressive target. SBCAG must then develop and adopt a sustainable communities strategy, which includes GHG emission reduction measures and demonstrates that the target will be met through the adopted measures.

SBCAG staff has developed five options for board consideration:

» Support for CARB target

» Support for CARB target with commitment to reduce GHG per capita in upcoming sustainable communities strategy

» Request CARB set target at zero net increase in per capita GHG emissions contingent on future modeling by SBCAG to assess if SBCAG is able to meet zero net increase

» Request CARB set target at zero net increase in per capita GHG emissions (without comment)

» Request CARB set target at 8 percent reduction in per capital GHG emissions

Those who can’t attend either of the workshops can e-mail comments to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) and they will be forwarded to the SBCAG board.

This issue will also be on the SBCAG board agenda for action at a meeting at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 20 in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, 511 E. Pkwy. in Santa Maria. Remote testimony for this meeting is also available at the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room in Santa Barbara at 105 E. Anapamu St.

— Gregg Hart is the government relations and public information coordinator for the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 