SBCAG Schedules Public Workshops on Greenhouse Gas Reduction Targets

The Santa Barbara meeting will be Tuesday in the county administration building

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments will hold two public workshops next week to solicit additional public input on the Senate Bill 375 greenhouse gas reduction targets issued to Santa Barbara County by the California Air Resources Board.

The first workshop will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14 in the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission Hearing Room, 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara. The other workshop will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 in Shepherd Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library.

The California Air Resources Board is obligated under California state law (SB 375) to establish greenhouse gas reduction targets for each regional agency. In June, CARB issued preliminary draft targets for Santa Barbara County and each other metropolitan planning organization based on the size of region, severity of air quality problem and amount of forecast growth.

The SBCAG board would like to hear from the public on whether to support the initial GHG target proposed by CARB staff or to request that the CARB board set a more aggressive target. SBCAG must then develop and adopt a sustainable communities strategy, which includes GHG emission reduction measures and demonstrates that the target will be met through the adopted measures.

SBCAG staff has developed five options for board consideration:

» Support for CARB target

» Support for CARB target with commitment to reduce GHG per capita in upcoming sustainable communities strategy

» Request CARB set target at zero net increase in per capita GHG emissions contingent on future modeling by SBCAG to assess if SBCAG is able to meet zero net increase

» Request CARB set target at zero net increase in per capita GHG emissions (without comment)

» Request CARB set target at 8 percent reduction in per capital GHG emissions

Those who can’t attend either of the workshops can e-mail comments to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) and they will be forwarded to the SBCAG board.

This issue will also be on the SBCAG board agenda for action at a meeting at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 20 in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, 511 E. Pkwy. in Santa Maria. Remote testimony for this meeting is also available at the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room in Santa Barbara at 105 E. Anapamu St.

— Gregg Hart is the government relations and public information coordinator for the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.