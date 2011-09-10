Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 10:55 pm | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Glendon Association Hosts Anti-Violence Forum Featuring Expert James Gilligan

Free Sunday event to explore causes, prevention methods for violence in schools, prisons and the workplace

By Jina Carvalho for the Glendon Association | September 10, 2011 | 7:29 p.m.

The Glendon Association on Sunday will host renowned violence expert James Gilligan at a free forum to address the causes of violence and to discuss effective methods and principles of violence prevention in schools, mental hospitals, prisons and jails, and the workplace.

James Gilligan
James Gilligan

The event will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara. The event is free and open to the public, and food and Spanish translation will be provided.

Gilligan recently was an expert witness during the U.S. Supreme Court’s case Brown v. Plata, in which the court ordered the state of California to reduce its prison population by more than 30,000.

He has served on the faculties of New York University and Harvard Medical School, where he directed the Institute of Law and Psychiatry.

With insights based on more than 40 years of research and work in the field of violence prevention, Gilligan will draw on his extensive experience consulting with world leaders, psychiatric centers, universities, prisons, and his own treatment of violent individuals to offer insights that are valuable to our community, our state and our country. He also will discuss his findings, described in his recent book Why Some Politicians are More Dangerous Than Others, in which he reports that rates of suicide and homicide go down during Democratic administrations and skyrocket during Republican administrations.

Click here for more information on the Glendon Association. Connect with the Glendon Association on Facebook.

— Jina Carvalho is communications director of the Glendon Association.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 