Glendon Association Hosts Anti-Violence Forum Featuring Expert James Gilligan

Free Sunday event to explore causes, prevention methods for violence in schools, prisons and the workplace

The Glendon Association on Sunday will host renowned violence expert James Gilligan at a free forum to address the causes of violence and to discuss effective methods and principles of violence prevention in schools, mental hospitals, prisons and jails, and the workplace.

The event will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara. The event is free and open to the public, and food and Spanish translation will be provided.

Gilligan recently was an expert witness during the U.S. Supreme Court’s case Brown v. Plata, in which the court ordered the state of California to reduce its prison population by more than 30,000.

He has served on the faculties of New York University and Harvard Medical School, where he directed the Institute of Law and Psychiatry.

With insights based on more than 40 years of research and work in the field of violence prevention, Gilligan will draw on his extensive experience consulting with world leaders, psychiatric centers, universities, prisons, and his own treatment of violent individuals to offer insights that are valuable to our community, our state and our country. He also will discuss his findings, described in his recent book Why Some Politicians are More Dangerous Than Others, in which he reports that rates of suicide and homicide go down during Democratic administrations and skyrocket during Republican administrations.

— Jina Carvalho is communications director of the Glendon Association.