Paul Mann: Fleet Foxes, The Walkmen to Play Hot Double Bill at Santa Barbara Bowl

Indy folk pop band excels at live performances

By L. Paul Mann, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | September 11, 2011 | 2:45 p.m.

Two great bands are set to play the Santa Barbara Bowl on Tuesday.

Headliners Fleet Foxes are an Indy folk pop band, originally from Seattle. The band has been developing a large fan base in recent years, including music legend Neil Young, largely due to their live performances. Fronted by lead vocalist and guitar player Robin Pecknold, the band’s intriguing harmonies are reminiscent of many of the folk heroes of previous generations. The band’s writing skills have also been praised by many critics as insightful and infectious.

The band’s debut album, Fleet Foxes, was voted the album of the year by Billboard’s critics’ choice awards in 2008. The long-awaited new album, released earlier this summer, is a more groove-based, instrument-intensive production. According to Pecknold, the album was influenced by Roy Harper’s psychedelic folk experimentation on the 12-string guitar.

“That will be the primary sonic distancing from the last record”, he said.

Equally as interesting, musically is the opening act, The Walkmen. This East Coast band has been producing its own unique amalgam of Indy pop, punk, surf music with bits of traditional jazz and blues thrown in for good measure.

The band’s solid performance at this year’s opening night of the massive Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn., had thousands of frenzied fans dancing in delight. The veteran band with an impressive library, including six full-length albums, is another live-music favorite on the festival circuit.

There are still good tickets available for this powerhouse double bill. Click here for more information.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributing writer. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

