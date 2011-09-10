Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 10:53 pm | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Mobile Meetup Features Jacques Habra as Keynote Speaker

Entrepreneur to provide insights on mobile marketing strategies in fast-growing industry sector

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | September 10, 2011 | 9:26 p.m.

The second Santa Barbara Mobile Meetup will teach businesses how to integrate mobile marketing strategies. The event will get under way at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at ZOS Communications, 121 Gray Ave., Suite 101.

Jacques Habra
Jacques Habra

Jacques Habra, Santa Barbara entrepreneur and founder of Noospheric and FirstClickSEO, will be the keynote speaker. He will explain the different kinds of apps, focusing on what he calls “thinking apps” or ones that anticipate a person’s wants and needs based on integration with multiple apps and data sources.

“I will speak to the reinvention of every business, product and service to the mobile world,” Habra said. “My talk will focus on how the mobile connectedness of the consumer has changed the rules on how and what merchants market. The Internet taught us that where you are physically does not matter. Mobile will teach us that where you are is the only thing that matters.”

Habra sold his startup Web Elite in 2001, which became a nationally recognized Web and applications development firm. The University of Michigan graduate then started Noospheric to help technology startups launch through focused consulting, strategy and investment. Local companies that Noospheric helped include Phone Halo and SBclick.

Dan Sweeney, the director of media services at Commission Junction and former Citrix marketing manager, will also speak at Thursday’s event.

Jonathan DeLong, ZOS Communications executive vice president of product marketing, will demo the company’s mobile location services technology.

The UCSB graduate was formerly in technology sales and marketing, held a board seat on the Affordable Housing Association and had a lobbying role for technology in Washington, D.C.

Gideon Rubin, chief operating officer of Lenco Mobile USA Inc., will give an introduction on the mobile landscape with recent statistics on mobile technology.

Rubin oversees U.S. mobile operations including mobile messaging, mobile optimized Web site development and mobile broadcasting. Before joining Lenco, Gideon was the CEO of Simply Ideas, a marketing software company.

The Santa Barbara Mobile Meetup is a bimonthly meeting that brings together local business leaders to discuss the growing mobile market, trends and opportunities.

Admission is free but click here to RSVP.

Click here to learn more about SB Mobile Meetup.

Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

