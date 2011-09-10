Strong Thunderstorm Threatening Santa Ynez Valley

The National Weather Service warned Saturday night that a strong thunderstorm has been spotted 10 miles northwest of Santa Ynez.
An hour later, the weather alert was canceled. There were no immediate reports of damage.
The weather service said Doppler radar and storm spotters had detected the thunderstorm at 8:18 p.m. Saturday as it moved west at 10 mph.
Wind gusts up to 40 mph were expected, along with heavy rain, dangerous lightning and pea-sized hail.
