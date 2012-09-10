Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 2:44 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District to Hold 9/11 Memorial

Tuesday's gathering will include a special recognition of local veterans

By Grace Donnelly for the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District | September 10, 2012 | 7:34 p.m.

As has become custom, the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District will hold a 9/11 Memorial at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Walnut Avenue fire station.

As in the past, the fire district will do its part to take a moment to remember the victims of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon and Shanksville, Pa.

“We were so pleased with the response from last year that once again we would like to do something special for our local veterans who served and who still are serving, “ Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Chief Mike Mingee said. “No matter what your politics, this is a time to honor all who were lost and all who are still in harm’s way.”

The event will include patriotic songs, a keynote address and a special recognition to local veterans. Refreshments will be served.

— Grace Donnelly is an administrative assistant for the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 