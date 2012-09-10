Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District to Hold 9/11 Memorial

As has become custom, the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District will hold a 9/11 Memorial at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Walnut Avenue fire station.

As in the past, the fire district will do its part to take a moment to remember the victims of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon and Shanksville, Pa.

“We were so pleased with the response from last year that once again we would like to do something special for our local veterans who served and who still are serving, “ Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Chief Mike Mingee said. “No matter what your politics, this is a time to honor all who were lost and all who are still in harm’s way.”

The event will include patriotic songs, a keynote address and a special recognition to local veterans. Refreshments will be served.

— Grace Donnelly is an administrative assistant for the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.