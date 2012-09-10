Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 2:46 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Challenger Little League Hits Triple with Fall Programs

Lineup includes skills training, practice games and a Monster Ball

By Retta Slay for Challenger Little League | September 10, 2012 | 6:16 p.m.

Challenger Little League division teams of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties advance to fall ball with a lineup of activities for all district combined play events.

The new fall lineup includes:

» Fall ball skills training and games hosted by Goleta Valley South Little League at its fields, 4540 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. Sundays Sept. 16 and 30 and Oct. 7, 14, 21, concluding with the UCSB Gauchos hosting a clinic at GVSLL from 3 to 4:30 p.m. GVSLL players will serve as buddies for Challenger players who need assistance.

» Play and practice games with Westmont Warriors, Magdaleno School of Baseball and Buena Vista High teams from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23 in Ventura. One-day skills and games event for boys and girls with special needs; newcomers and Challenger Little League players are invited to participate with these awesome ball teams. Those older than age 22 may register with Miracle League of Ventura to participate in this special event. Challengers are seeking van or bus transportation for players and families first away games field trip in Ventura. Call 805.681.9165 if you can offer assistance.

» Monster Ball with the SBCC Vaqueros at Pershing Fields from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27. Halloween-themed games and activities with monster faces, monster balls and monster fun. This new annual Challenger activity and scholarship fundraising event seeks event sponsors, donors, coordinators and volunteers for preparations, set up, staffing, etc. Community fans welcome in the stands.

Challenger players are boys and girls ages 5 to 22 with physical, developmental and/or intellectual challenges of all abilities. Teams for wheelchair users included at all locations. New and returning players may participate in T-ball, coach pitch and/or skills teams.

Lompoc and North County residents interested in participating or volunteering in a spring Challenger program, please contact .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Information and forms can be found online by clicking here or contact Retta Slay at 805.681.9165 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Program sponsors and volunteers welcomed and appreciated. Improve your skills, learn the game and get ready for our big spring Little League season in Goleta, Carpinteria, Ventura and possibly North County.

— Retta Slay is a mother and regional director for Challenger Little League.

 
