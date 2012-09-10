County Education Office Hosting ‘Breakfast with the Authors’

Members of the community are invited to enjoy brunch and conversation with world-renowned children’s book authors and illustrators at the 60th annual Breakfast with the Authors sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Education Office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6 in the SBCEO auditorium, 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road.
This year’s keynote speaker, Lin Oliver, will discuss her five favorite children’s books.
Each of the guest authors will then have a chance to speak for two to three minutes on the subject.
Confirmed authors and illustrators include Tina Nichols Coury, Mary Ann Fraser, Joan Bransfield Graham, Bruce Hale, Mary Hershey, Carol Heyer, Valerie Hobbs, Michelle Markel, Alexis O’Neill, Sarah Scheerger, Sherry Shahan, Jody Fickes Shapiro, Greg Trine, Lee Wardlaw and Gretchen Woelfle.
The registration deadline is Sept. 24.
Click here for more information and registration materials, or contact Rose Koller at 805.964.4711 x5222 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
— Wendy Shelton for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.