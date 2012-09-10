Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 2:38 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Karen Telleen-Lawton: The Quest for Sustainable Tolerance After 9/11

Our great 'experiment' in democracy is and will always be a work in progress

By Karen Telleen-Lawton, Noozhawk Columnist | September 10, 2012 | 11:14 p.m.

Last year around the 10th anniversary of 9/11, I read a moving opinion piece by Dean Obeidallah. He is an award-winning comedian, he has appeared on TV shows such as Comedy Central’s Axis of Evil special, ABC’s The View, CNN’s What the Week and HLN’s The Joy Behar Show. He is a New Jersey-born Arab- and Italian American who considered himself an average American white kid until 2001.

“Soon after 9/11, I found that my membership in ‘The White Club’ had been revoked,” Obeidallah has written. “I was now a minority, which, truthfully, was not something I wanted to be.”

A decade later, he has grown into his Arab-American minority status. He considers himself a “comedian missionary,” joking in recent routines that Americans of Middle Eastern decent have had to learn a new mantra for traveling by air: Dress white, make your flight.

Nevertheless, he is greatly concerned with the increase in anti-Muslim rhetoric by politicians, religious leaders and in media outlets. He believes the hate language is even stronger now than in the days after 9/11.

“There was a time in our nation’s history when if you wanted to demonize a religion or race, you had to wear a white sheet over your head,” Obeidallah writes. “Not any longer. Indeed, peddlers of hate wouldn’t want to cover their face because they want people to know who they are so they can sell more books, secure more well-paying speaking engagements and appear more often on television.”

But Obeidallah sees hopeful signs. The Southern Poverty Law Center, a 40-year-old nonprofit created to expose the actions of hate groups, now keeps tabs on Muslim hate movements and their leaders.

“Thankfully,” Obeidallah writes, “this begins the marginalization of these Muslim hate groups to the fringes of American society where they justly belong.”

He also notes that more interfaith alliances between Muslims, Christians and Jews have been formed. The Interfaith Initiative of Santa Barbara County is one such group showing us all the way to tolerance.

When we see intolerance in Americans, we need to shine a light on it. We can’t allow it to hide behind notions such as “American Exceptionalism,” the 21st century version of “America: Love it or leave it.” This belief seems to label as un-American efforts to align our country’s actions with our ideals.

As one of my favorite modern theologians, the Rev. Richard Rohr, writes, “If there is such a thing as human perfection, it seems to emerge precisely from how we handle the imperfection that is everywhere, especially our own.” This call for humility and tolerance is where I see hope.

Rohr believe a society, as well as an individual, learns best from recovering from falls. In turning away from slavery, we expanded our previous ideas for who was worthy of being treated as a human. Each immigrant group has endured trials and intolerance. In time we recognize injustices and remember our ideals, defining new standards and voting them into the laws of the land.

We continue to struggle to uphold justice and equality for minorities and disadvantaged people of every kind. The struggle — the willingness to admit that we’re flawed and to strive to be better — is what makes us great.

So when I remember 9/11, I remember the victims and I remember the sorrow and well wishes of nations around the world who suffered with us. I remember above all that our great “experiment” in democracy is and will always be a work in progress. It succeeds to the extent it works for the least of us — the tired, poor, huddled masses yearning to breathe free.

— Karen Telleen-Lawton’s column is a mélange of observations spanning sustainability from the environment to finance, economics and justice issues. She is a fee-only financial advisor (www.DecisivePath.com) and a freelance writer (www.CanyonVoices.com).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 