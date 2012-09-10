Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 3:12 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Business

Linda Cheresh Joins Northern Trust’s Santa Barbara Office

As a senior private banker, she will manage client relationships as well as serve businesses and nonprofits

By Sophia Venetos for Northern Trust | September 10, 2012 | 12:47 p.m.

Linda Cheresh

Northern Trust, a leading provider of financial services for affluent individuals, families and institutions, announced Monday that Linda Cheresh has joined the Santa Barbara office as a senior private banker.

Cheresh has more than 20 years of experience in financial services in the Santa Barbara area.

She is responsible for managing client relationships as well as providing credit, deposit, investment and fiduciary services to wealthy individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations.

Cheresh most recently served as a vice president of US Bank’s Private Client Reserve. While there, she also worked with lenders and private bankers to develop and deliver custom credit solutions.

Cheresh earned her bachelor’s degree in business economics from UCSB. She is a member of the Santa Barbara Symphony Board of Directors, CAMA Women’s Board of Directors, Santa Barbara Strings and the Women’s Economic Ventures Advisory Board.

Cheresh is based in Northern Trust’s Santa Barbara office at 206 E. Anapamu St. She can be reached at 805.965.6200.

— Sophia Venetos is a public relations specialist for Northern Trust.

