Lompoc Police Release Photo of Robbery Suspect

Public's help sought identifying man wanted in connection with theft at Subway

The Lompoc Police Department released a surveillance photo Monday in seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in a robbery last Wednesday at the Subway restaurant at 1133 North H St.

Sgt. Chuck Strange said the suspect is described as a white man age 25 to 35. He was wearing dark blue or black pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt with a black logo on the front, a black bandana, and black sneakers with a white tag on the back and red laces.

The suspect also displayed a large silver knife, according to Strange.

He said the suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen leaving the sandwich shop on the north side and fleeing the area on a bicycle.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to call the Lompoc Police Department at 805.736.2341.

