Pensionmark Retirement Group Expands to Austin, Texas

Pensionmark’s network expanded again in July with the introduction of Pensionmark Austin, Texas.

The office marks the sixth location that has been added to the Pensionmark network in 2012.

Debbie DeWall Matustik will be managing director of Pensionmark Austin, Texas. She offers more than 20 years of expertise in the retirement industry and provides 401(k), investment advisory and wealth management services for individuals.

Before joining the Pensionmark team, Matustik was principal of ASSURE Financial Services in Austin. She previously served in the capacity of senior vice president and shareholder of The 401(k) Company (since acquired by Charles Schwab) and spent several years building her practice at UBS Financial Services.

“We are thrilled to add Debbie to the Pensionmark family,” said Mike Woods, Pensionmark’s managing director of business development. “She brings with her tremendous experience in the retirement plan and wealth management industries. Her commitment to expertise, integrity and service makes her a valuable addition to Pensionmark’s network of advisors. We look forward to adding more quality advisors and services as we expand our Advisor Support Program model.”

— Kristine Miller is a communications and public relations manager for Pensionmark Retirement Group.