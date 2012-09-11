Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 2:35 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

SB CAN Endorses Goleta Agricultural Land Protection Initiative

Measure G2012 would require rezoning to be approved by a majority of city voters

By Jeanne Sparks for SB CAN | September 11, 2012 | 2:08 a.m.

The board of the Santa Barbara County Action Network (SB CAN) has endorsed Measure G2012, joining numerous local groups, key Goleta public officials and Goleta residents.

Measure G2012, on the Nov. 6 Goleta ballot, will require that rezoning of Goleta’s major agricultural parcels must be approved by a majority of Goleta voters.

SB CAN is founded on the H.O.T. Principles — that community needs for housing, open space and transportation should be addressed in a planned and integrated way. Goleta’s General Plan embodies these H.O.T. Principles by setting forth a vision and zoning for a balanced mix of urban and agricultural uses for the next 20 years.

Goleta’s General Plan clustered development along the Hollister Avenue corridor to maximize public transit and alternative transportation opportunities, and it preserved agricultural zoning for several large parcels along Cathedral Oaks Road.

Goleta has 1,400 housing units and nearly 2 million square feet of commercial development in process. And there’s zoning for even more development, enough to meet California’s housing mandates.

However, the threat to upset that balance recurs. As recently as September 2011, a development was proposed to rezone a major agricultural parcel for housing that 95 percent of Goletans could not afford. While that threat was rejected by the City Council, its majority can change every two years. Today, it takes the votes of only three council members to nullify Goleta’s agricultural future without providing community benefits.

Measure G2012 not only supports Goleta’s General Plan, including its setting aside certain agricultural parcels for agriculture, it also recognizes that during the next 20 years there may be attempts to rezone some agricultural parcels for development. By requiring such redevelopment proposals to be ratified by a vote of Goleta citizens, G2012 serves notice on proponents that some real community benefits would have to be offered for voters to consider upsetting the careful balance in the current General Plan.

Examples of some such community benefits a developer may want to put forth might include creating conservation or agricultural easements, dedicating part of the property for open space or active recreation, including more rental and affordable housing, and including greater integration with public transit and alternative transportation.

Click here to learn more about the initiative and find out how to help.

— Jeanne Sparks represents the Santa Barbara County Action Network.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 