Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 2:42 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

UCSB a Leader in 2012 Graduates Selected by Teach for America

Thirty-five UCSB graduates will work as beginning teachers in low-income communities

By UCSB Office of Public Affairs | September 10, 2012 | 8:13 p.m.

In the annual ranking of colleges and universities contributing the greatest number of graduates to its teaching corps, Teach for America ranked UC Santa Barbara at No. 20.

Thirty-five UCSB graduates have been selected this year to work as beginning teachers in public schools in low-income communities across the country.

Teach for America corps members are top college graduates and professionals who commit to teach for two years in urban and rural public schools, and become lifelong leaders in the pursuit of educational opportunities for all students.

Teach for America recruits on more than 600 college campuses, seeking seniors and graduates from all academic majors and backgrounds, who have demonstrated achievement, perseverance and leadership.

This year marks the first time more than 10,000 first- and second-year corps members will be teaching in high-need classrooms, representing a 10 percent increase over last year’s total corps size. The 5,800 first-year corps members earned an average grade point average of 3.54, and represent more than 1,500 colleges and universities across the nation. They will lead high-need classrooms in 46 regions that span 36 states and the District of Columbia.

“This ranking illustrates the strong public service spirit among UCSB undergraduates, as well as their exceptional preparation across the disciplines,” said Jane Close Conoley, professor of education and dean of UCSB’s Gevirtz Graduate School of Education. “Our undergrads have both a passion to make a difference in the world, and the benefit of a University of California education in their majors. Both of these make our students most attractive to Teach for America.”

“We are grateful to the outstanding colleges and universities that cultivate graduates with leadership skills and determination to address one of our nation’s greatest injustices –– the disparity in educational opportunity between children in low-income communities and their wealthier peers,” said Wendy Kopp, chief executive officer and founder of Teach for America. “These corps members bring a diversity of experiences and accomplishments to the classroom, and they all share a powerful commitment to work toward solving this problem.”

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 