Reichard Brothers Serve Up A New Habit

After more than a year of planning, design and construction, the newest Habit Burger Grill, located within a completely recycled new building off La Cumbre Road, is open for business.

Burger entrepreneurs Brent and Bruce Reichard have done it again, and this time it in grand style. The latest location is within a renovated commercial retail/office structure designed by award-winning architect Michael Holliday. Prominently located between Five Points Shopping Center and the newly upgraded La Cumbre Plaza, the new Habit officially opened Monday.

“People have been stopping by and asking us when we are going to open,” said Bruce Reichard, who co-hosted with his brother a VIP party Saturday evening for about 100 people, including members of the design and construction teams as well as family and friends.

Habit chairman Brent Reichard, who started out flipping burgers as a teenager at the Old Town Goleta location, was honored as 2008 Entrepreneur of the Year by the South Coast Business & Technology Awards and in 2007 by Ernst & Young for the success he and his brother have achieved in growing their Goleta-based burger joint into a multimillion-dollar enterprise with more than 20 locations throughout Southern California. KarpReilly LLC, a Greenwich, Conn.-based private equity firm, acquired a majority ownership interest in the Habit last year.

The newest Habit, 3890 La Cumbre Plaza Lane, is located within a commercial building also owned by the Reichard brothers. The new facility has been renovated in exceptional fashion, transforming a dated existing structure into a breath of architectural fresh air.

“The goal was to recycle the 30-year-old existing building to better meet the needs of the community and to expand upon the ongoing renovation at La Cumbre Plaza Mall” Holliday said. “The finished product is a transitional building, with an appropriate balance of traditional architectural elements combined with more contemporary forms, colors and lighting. The new building seems to fit comfortably within the Santa Barbara Mediterranean architectural vernacular and yet brings a certain renewed presence to the area.”

The renovation effort included many green and sustainable design features and employs a rich combination of natural finishes and materials. Red brick pavers, copper handrails and FSC-certified redwood railings have been utilized in the building architecture and displayed in unique fashion on both the exterior and interior common areas. Existing asphalt from the site was recycled and new high fly ash concrete was utilized to reduce the heat island effect of exposed parking areas. New areas of drought-tolerant landscaping have been included as part of the site improvements.

Building upgrades include new high efficiency SOLEX window glazing, high fly ash (low-polluting) concrete, energy-efficient lighting, low Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) paints, finishes and adhesives, high-efficiency HVAC units and extensive wall/roofing insulation to exceed Title 24 Energy conservation requirements. The project contractor was Terry Bottenfield of Bottenfield Construction in Ventura.

“We kept the bones of the existing structure and applied a new energy-efficient skin to the exterior,” Holliday said.

The new Habit is also a welcoming site. The red-brick dining patio is landscaped with drought-tolerant Mexican fan palms and the interior is a contemporary blend of state-of-the-art cooking facilities and warm, inviting dining spaces complete with innovative lighting and flat-screen TV monitors.

“There’s no substitute for quality” is the Habit motto and, after months of anticipation, the new facility seem to resonate that fact.

“We love what we do and feel blessed to be a part of such a wonderful community,” Bruce Reichard said. “Come down and see us at our new Habit location.”

Barbara Johnson represents J.M Holliday Associates Inc.