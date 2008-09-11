Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 1:46 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Camerata Pacifica Plans Grand Opening

The chamber group will kick off the 2008-09 music season with a stellar lineup.

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | September 11, 2008 | 2:47 p.m.

First out of the gate, as usual, for the 2008-09 music season, the stellar chamber music group Camerata Pacifica plays its first program Friday and Sunday.

The program includes concerts at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday in the newly-renovated Hahn Hall on the Music Academy of the West campus in Montecito, and a matinee at 3 p.m. Sunday in Temple Beth Torah, Ventura.

The program consists of three works: Johann Sebastian Bach’s Suite Nº2 in B Minor, BWV 1067; Franz Josef Haydn’s Piano Sonata in E-flat Major, H XVI; and Antonin Dvorák’s Quintet for Piano and Strings in A Major, Opus 81 (the 1 p.m. lunchtime concert at Hahn Hall will omit the Bach).

The participating Camerata musicians are: Warren Jones (piano), Adrian Spence (flute), Catherine Leonard (violin), Tereza Stanislav (violin), Richard O’Neill (viola), Ani Aznavoorian (cello), Geoff Osika (double bass), and Patricia Goldstein (harpsichord).

Being by Bach and featuring the flute, the Suite No. 2 is naturally dear to Adrian Spence’s heart (he originally called his organization the “Bach Camerata”). Bach wrote four of these suites, which are usually called “orchestral” — you have to keep an open mind as to what number of musicians is the critical mass that makes an ensemble an “orchestra” — but only the Second and Third have lodged firmly in the permanent repertory.

The Second, with its gorgeous and stately fifth movement “Polanaise,” is far and away a favorite. One hopes, however, that the Camerata will get around to playing the Third, to give Leonard a chance to shine in the 2nd movement, “Air.” They are basically suites of dances, with an overture; eventually, Haydn turned such suites into the symphony.

Haydn’s keyboard sonatas seem written expressly to justify the adjective “exquisite.” They are not as profound as those of Beethoven, not as moodily charming as those of Mozart, yet they represent, as with so many of Haydn’s works, a graceful perfection of form. Most of them were written early in his career. Since he was not, primarily, a keyboardist, he may have lost interest in the form — though he did manage to write 51 of them. They are full of delicate melodies, sometimes ebullient, sometimes sweetly melancholy, but always engaging, never exhausting.

Dvorák’s Quintet for Piano and Strings is one of the greatest chamber works of the latter 19th century. For a long time, Dvorák was scarcely even considered a “great” composer at all, owing to the accident of his being born a Czech instead of a German, but fortunately, it has ever been audiences, not musicologists, who keep works on the programs. Dvorák’s place is now secure.

For tickets, visit www.cameratapacifica.org, or call the Camerata at 805.884.8410.

Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 