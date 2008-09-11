Music Academy Names Chairman of Golf Fundraiser

John Seiter, a former senior executive with the international investment management organization Capital Group Companies, has been named chairman of the 15th annual Santa Barbara Golf Invitational. A fundraising event for the Music Academy of the West, the event will take place Oct. 20 at Birnam Wood Golf Club.

Before his retirement in 2006, Seiter spent almost his career in investment management. For 25 years, he was associated with the Capital Group, where he served as a board director and as executive vice president of subsidiary Capital Guardian Trust Company.

While at Capital Group, he was involved with several industry groups, including the Employee Benefit Research Institute, where he served as board chairman, and the Association of Investment Management Sales Executives, for which he served as president.

Before joining Capital Group, he was affiliated with Lionel D. Edie and Company, and Scudder, Stevens and Clark Inc.

In addition to their involvement with the Music Academy of the West, the Seiter and his wife, Linda, support a number of community organizations, including Huntington Hospital, the Huntington Library and the Sycamores. Seiter also serves on the board of directors for Westridge School in Pasadena.

Tim Dougherty is communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.