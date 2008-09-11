Nava, Environmental Advocates Voice Opposition to Drilling

Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara, joined Environment California, the Sierra Club California and the Natural Resources Defense Council on Thursday to announce opposition to renewed efforts by Congress and President Bush to open up the coasts of the United States to offshore oil and gas exploration and drilling. Congress is considering an energy proposal this week that places in jeopardy the coastline of many states, including California’s.

“We must send a loud and clear message to the Congress and the president that California does not want oil and gas exploration and drilling,” Nava said. “The California coast is a national treasure and is not for sale. My Assembly Joint Resolution 51 that passed the Legislature is very clear. Congress must not lift the offshore oil drilling moratorium in federal waters. Lifting this moratorium places all our coastlines at risk, endangering tourism, fisheries and coastal recreation for generations to come.”

“Offshore oil drilling is a giant scam intended to exploit the public’s desire for energy solutions,” said Bernadette Del Chiaro, clean energy advocate for Environment California. “Yet, unlike true solutions like efficiency and renewable energy, oil drilling threatens California’s billion-dollar coastal economy and our irreplaceable and invaluable coastal environment.”

“California and the nation need a comprehensive solution to our energy problems; expanding offshore oil drilling will put our coastline at risk without providing any real relief from high gas prices,” said Bill Magavern, director of Sierra Club California.

Last weekend, the California Legislature passed Assembly Joint Resolution 51, authored by Nava. AJR 51 expresses the Legislature’s strong opposition to any new federal energy policy and legislation that opens up the California coast to offshore drilling.

President Bush recently rescinded the federal moratorium on offshore oil and gas drilling, overturning a policy that was implemented and expanded by his father, former President George H.W. Bush. President Bush’s actions if Congress follows suit this week, could lead to new offshore oil and gas exploration and drilling around the country.

John Mann is a spokesman for Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara.