Rochelle Rose Joins Coastal Housing Coalition Board

The People's Self-Help Housing development director has been fundraising for local nonprofits for 25 years.

Rochelle Rose has been elected to the board of directors of the Coastal Housing Coalition, board president Steven Amerikaner announced.

Rose is fund development director at People’s Self-Help Housing , a nonprofit organization that has developed and now manages more than 1,200 affordable rental units in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties and has assisted more than 1,000 households build their own self-help “sweat equity” home.

A UCSB graduate, Rose has raised funds for local nonprofit organizations for more than 25 years and was named Professional Fundraiser of the Year in 2007 by the Association of Fundraising Professionals Santa Barbara/Ventura chapter. She has served on many boards and civic organizations.

“I look forward to working with an organization that is developing strategies to keep our professional workforce housed on the South Coast, which is essential to a vibrant economy and healthy neighborhoods in the future,” Rose said.

The Coastal Housing Coalition is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to finding solutions to the South Coast’s critical housing shortage for local workers and the impact it has on the community’s economic, social and environmental health.

Debbie Cox Bultan is executive director of the Coastal Housing Coalition.