Rochelle Rose Joins Coastal Housing Coalition Board

Rochelle Rose has been elected to the board of directors of the Coastal Housing Coalition, board president Steven Amerikaner announced.
Rochelle Rose
Rose is fund development director at People’s Self-Help Housing, a nonprofit organization that has developed and now manages more than 1,200 affordable rental units in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties and has assisted more than 1,000 households build their own self-help “sweat equity” home.
“I look forward to working with an organization that is developing strategies to keep our professional workforce housed on the South Coast, which is essential to a vibrant economy and healthy neighborhoods in the future,” Rose said.
The Coastal Housing Coalition is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to finding solutions to the South Coast’s critical housing shortage for local workers and the impact it has on the community’s economic, social and environmental health.
Click here for more information or call 805.882.1475.
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
×
Payment Information
You are purchasing:
Payment Method
Pay by Credit Card:
Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:
Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.