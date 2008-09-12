Santa Barbara Swim Club Tees Up Annual Benefit Golf Tournament

The Santa Barbara Swim Club will present its fifth annual Stroke & Splash Golf Tournament at 8 a.m. Saturday at Sandpiper Golf Club, 7925 Hollister Ave.

The swim club’s very own Olympian, Mark Warkentin, will be the special guest speaker at the luncheon afterward. He also will play, exchanging his swim strokes for golf strokes.

Warkentin, who competed in the Inaugural Open Water Swim (10 kilometers, or 6.25 miles), came in eighth, about 20 seconds behind the winner from the Netherlands. Coming in 20 seconds after 6-plus grueling miles is like coming in 1/100 second behind in the 400 meters swim.

SBSC head coach John Dussliere also was on the U.S. Olympics coaching staff.

There will be a silent auction event at the luncheon. For more information on this event, call 805.680.1205 or e-mail [email protected] Click here for more information on the Santa Barbara Swim Club.

James Nguyen is director of the Stroke & Splash Golf Tournament.