Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 1:39 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Westmont Students Remember 9/11

The community is invited to a remembrance and commemoration at 6 p.m. tonight.

By Scott Craig | September 11, 2008 | 6:49 p.m.

Article Image
The Westmont Conservatives Club put up 1,500 U.S. flags on Kerrwood Lane, one for every two people killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. (Westmont College photo)

The Westmont Conservatives Club is honoring the people killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks with a display of 1,500 U.S. flags on Kerrwood Lawn, one for every two people who died that fateful day.

The club invites Westmont College and the community to attend a time of remembrance and commemoration at 6 p.m. Thursday on the lawn.

“College students can easily get caught up doing homework and forget the significance of the day,” says Maggie Heenan, WCC treasurer. “Putting out those flags is a long and time-consuming process, but it really serves to burn into our brains what each flag represents.”

Among the 1,500 U.S. flags are 115 white flags that represent the number of countries that also experienced loss in the attacks.

“Unrepresented by flags are the countless number of friends and family members whose lives are forever marked by that day,” WCC President Cassandra Joiner said. “We can’t bring back the loved ones lost, but we can share in and preserve their memory.”

At tonight’s commemoration, Joiner and Heenan will lead a time of prayer and contemplation, and Westmont junior Celestina Ripley will lead in singing “Amazing Grace.”

The remembrance will include a period of silence at 6:11 p.m. A book containing the names of all of the Sept. 11 victims will be on a podium near the flags and available for students to look through. Joiner says each person at the commemoration will be given a card with the name of a victim’s family to be remembered in prayer.

Scott Craig is Westmont College‘s media relations manager.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 