Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 10:23 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

County Probation Department Receives $1 Million in Stimulus Funding

The grant will be used to launch a new probation and parole program

By Emily Kryder | September 11, 2009 | 5:45 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced Friday that the Santa Barbara County Probation Department has received more than $1 million through the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.

The Probation Department will use the funding to launch a new probation and parole program that will provide intensive supervision and evidence-based therapeutic interventions to specific high-risk probationers with gang-related terms and conditions and/or identified gang affiliations.

The Probation Department was selected from among 3,652 applicants to receive a Byrne Memorial Competitive Grant funded through ARRA.

“I’m pleased this funding will go to help our probation and parole officers in Santa Barbara County as they work to protect the public’s safety,” Capps said. “Every day they serve our community with distinction, and it’s important that they have all the tools and resources they need to do their job safely and effectively. This economic recovery funding will help our law enforcement officers do their job and make our community safer.”

Karen Wheeler, deputy chief probation officer with the Probation Department, said, “This is an outstanding, exciting and well-timed opportunity to develop a new program to provide services and oversight to a high-risk population and work in conjunction with law enforcement to enhance community safety.”

— Emily Kryder is a communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to ne[email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 