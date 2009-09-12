Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 10:16 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

For Santa Barbara Couple, 9/11 Still a Somber Reminder

Bob and Margie Niehaus, who were in the World Trade Center when it was attacked, join the community in marking the eighth anniversary

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | September 12, 2009 | 12:30 a.m.

When Santa Barbara residents Bob and Margie Niehaus ended up in Manhattan eight years ago for a business trip, they had no idea how much their lives would change.

Bob was in the middle of a business meeting on the first floor of the World Trade Center, at the Marriott Hotel, when the first plane was flown into the North Tower on Sept. 11, 2001. Margie was on the second floor in the hotel’s restaurant, and the two were separated as confusion set in and people rushed to evacuate.

“Neither one knew where the other one was,” he said, wiping away tears Friday during a remembrance of the terrorist attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people in the coordinated hijackings of four jetliners. The pair were separated for five hours until they found each other on Staten Island.

The Niehauses were able to make their way out of the building swiftly, but Bob said they were still in danger on the street.

“We were in some danger because things were blowing off the building and people were being blown out of the buildings,” he said. “It was a horrific time.”

Bob lauded the efforts of police officers and firefighters that day, and said it was “remarkable” that more people didn’t perish, considering the dense population in Lower Manhattan.

Local firefighters pay tribute Friday to those who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Local firefighters pay tribute Friday to those who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

The pair returned to Santa Barbara and wanted to do something for local firefighters, and Friday’s tribute, held at Santa Barbara County Fire Department headquarters, was all part of that.

A group of public safety workers, officials and residents gathered with the Niehauses to mark the 9/11 anniversary.

“We will never forget the 343 firefighters who gave their lives to save others,” county Fire Capt. David Sadecki told those gathered at the event.

Fire Chief Mike Dyer also spoke, honoring those who put their lives on the line to put the safety of the community first.

In honoring those who put their lives on the line for the safety of the community, Fire Chief Mike Dyer said Friday that 9/11 serves as a reminder that such a career can be very, very dangerous.
In honoring those who put their lives on the line for the safety of the community, Fire Chief Mike Dyer said Friday that 9/11 serves as a reminder that such a career “can be very, very dangerous.” (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

“This event of eight years ago and the recent tragic death of firefighters at the Station Fire in Los Angeles County remind us that a career in public safety can be very, very dangerous,” he said.

Los Angeles County fire Capt. Tedmund Hall and Firefighter Specialist Arnaldo Quinones were killed Aug. 30 when their vehicle plunged into a canyon while they were fighting the fire. Dyer said he will attend the memorial service Saturday at Dodger Stadium.

County Supervisors Salud Carbajal and Janet Wolf attended Friday’s remembrance.

Sheriff Bill Brown called 9/11 “the darkest day in the history of American firefighting and American law enforcement.”

“We’ll never forget the sacrifice and heroism of people who ran into buildings while others were running out to ensure that everyone had a chance to survive that horrific event,” he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 