Front Country Trails in Jesusita Burn Area to Close

The U.S. Forest Service, the city of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara County will close the Jesusita Trail and Rattlesnake Trail in the Jesusita Fire Burn Area on Monday for Flood Control District aerial hydro-mulching for erosion control and subsequent U.S. Forest Service trail restoration efforts.

The Tunnel Trail and Tunnel Connector, also within the burn area designated for aerial hydro-mulching and trail restoration, are closed and will remain closed.

Use of the trails is not allowed until further notice. Trail use may be unsafe during the aerial hydro-mulching erosion-control project and will increase soil erosion, impact environmental resources and contribute to trail damage.

Front Country Trails that remain open for use include the Cold Spring, San Ysidro and Romero trails.

— Jill Zachary is assistant parks and recreation director for the city of Santa Barbara.