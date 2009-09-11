Listen for the Booms as Shuttle Shifts to California Landing

Space shuttle Discovery is due to land at Edwards Air Force Base just before 6 p.m. Friday, NASA officials said. The shuttle’s arrival in the Mojave Desert is expected to be heralded by a pair of sonic booms as it flies over the Southern California coast.

Friday’s landing was diverted from Kennedy Space Center in Florida because of stormy weather. Discovery is expected to touch down at 5:53 p.m. Pacific time, NASA said.

The shuttle has been on a 14-day mission to deliver supplies, equipment and a new crew member to the International Space Station. Among the gear: a treadmill named after comedian Stephen Colbert. The name “Colbert” received the most entries in NASA’s online poll to name the station’s Node 3. NASA named the node Tranquility.

