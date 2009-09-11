Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 10:24 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 

SB Firefighters Association Announces Council Endorsements

The group supports Santa Barbara candidates House, Channing and White

By Mary Rose | September 11, 2009 | 5:39 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association has endorsed incumbent Grant House, Dianne Channing and Harwood “Bendy” White for Santa Barbara City Council.

“Councilman Grant House has shown his leadership on important budget and public safety issues. Over the past four years, we have found Grant to be a quick study in learning about the important role firefighers play in our community, including medical emergency response and fire prevention,” said Tony Pighetti, chairman of the association’s Political Action Committee.

Pighetti said the firefighters were strongly behind the candidacy of White. “Bendy White will be a strong addition to the council,” he said. “He has experience working with the county developing a Fire Master Plan. He understands the important interrelationships between the city and county in preventing and controlling wildfires, and the need for an updated regional master fire prevention program.”

Channing “has shown her leadership in working with neighborhood groups and organizations on planning issues,” Pighetti said. “She asks tough questions, and as a small-business owner has experience in balancing budgets in tough economic times. We are confident that Dianne will listen to the concerns of all Santa Barbara residents and will not compromise on important public safety issues.”

Off-duty firefighters actively campaign for endorsed candidates by walking precincts and meeting with residents.

— Mary Rose represents the Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association.

