Space Shuttle Gives Central Coast the Silent Treatment

Space shuttle Discovery and its seven-member crew landed at Edwards Air Force Base right on schedule at 5:53 p.m. Friday, NASA officials said. The shuttle’s arrival in the Mojave Desert was heralded by a pair of sonic booms, but the approach route was south of Santa Barbara so the sound was muffled on the Central Coast.

Friday’s landing was diverted from Kennedy Space Center in Florida because of thunderstorms and unstable weather conditions.

The shuttle had been on a 14-day mission to deliver supplies, equipment and a new crew member to the International Space Station. Among the gear: a treadmill named after comedian Stephen Colbert. The name “Colbert” received the most entries in NASA’s online poll to name the station’s Node 3. NASA named the node Tranquility.

