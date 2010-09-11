West Beach Flag Display a Solemn Remembrance on 9/11

Community gathers to pray and commemorate those who died in terrorist attacks nine years ago

Strains of “God Bless America” wafted through the morning fog shrouding Santa Barbara’s West Beach on Saturday as several dozen volunteers gathered to sing, pray and remember those who died on Sept. 11, 2001. Standing in the sand among hundreds of American flags, the group offered up prayers for America and the nation’s military serving overseas.

Particularly moving was a prayer for the nearly 3,000 victims of 9/11, as well as the perpetrators of the terrorist attacks that day. On that Tuesday morning nine years ago, hijackers flew three airliners into the World Trade Center towers in Lower Manhattan and the Pentagon building outside Washington, D.C. A fourth airliner was brought down by passengers over Shanksville, Pa., foiling the terrorists’ attempt to attack elsewhere in Washington.

The all-day West Beach memorial was put forward by volunteers from the Boy Scouts, the Navy Seabees, UCSB College Republicans, Young Americans for Freedom and the Santa Barbara Tea Party.

The Santa Barbara Bagpipers were also on hand Saturday morning, and played “Amazing Grace” among the gently waving flags.

Across town, outside Santa Barbara County Fire Department headquarters, county Fire Chief Mike Dyer offered some words of remembrance for the victims, which included 343 firefighters who gave their lives to serve others that day. Standing in front of a flag picturing the Twin Towers and reading “Never Forget,” Dyer said the day reminds us that we live in a time of turmoil, but can always count on community first responders.

Firefighters raised the flag to half-staff.

“We will never forget our fallen brothers,” Dyer said. “May God bless their families and may God bless America.”

Similar 9/11 remembrance ceremonies were held at the headquarters of the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department and the Montecito Fire Department.

