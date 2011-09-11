Fun and Fit: Top 10 Fitness Programming Trends and 4 Push-Ups

Alexandra demonstrates proper form for an upper body workout of just four push-ups

At the recent IDEA World Fitness Convention, we tracked down the top 10 programming trends so we could share them with you. How many do you agree with?



And the Top 10 Fitness Program Trends are ...

» 1. Balance training: Not just keeping your equilibrium, but also symmetry between left and right sides.

» 2. Functional resistance training: Training to enhance the coordinated working relationship between the nervous and muscular systems.

» 3. Mind-body programs (pilates, gyrotonic, tai chi, meditation).

» 4. Body weight leverage training: You know, push-ups fall into this category. Which means, boys and girls, it’s time for ... a word from our sponsors (me):

Besides the trend of me trying to hold my abs tight, there are officially six more:

» 5. Personal training that two people share.

» 6. Stretching/flexibility: We’ve talked about this quite a bit, especially as we (all of us, not just F&F) age!

» 7. Personal training that three to five people share: Share the love; share the cost!

» 8. Group exercise programming — dance, cycle-based, core conditioning, muscle conditioning, boxing based, branded choreography, circuit classes: This one has us quite excited, especially with the advent of Batuka and LaBlast. Look for these in 2012. We’re predicting these will be big!

» 9. Strength training.

» 10. Outdoor activities: walking, outdoor personal training, group hiking, running, cycling. Hmmm, shouldn’t “moseying” be on this list?

So, which was more exciting for you — watching me doing push-ups or seeing the programming trends for fitness? (Psssst, there is only one right answer.)

— Identical twins and fitness pros Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams have been in the fitness industry since the first aerobics studio opened on the European continent. They teach, write, edit, emcee and present their programs worldwide on land, sea and airwaves. They co-write Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A. You can currently find them in action leading classes in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Kymberly is the former faculty minor adviser at UCSB for its fitness instruction degree offered through the Department of Exercise & Sport Studies; Alexandra serves as an instructor and master teacher for the program. Fun and Fit answers real questions from real people, so please send your comments and questions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .