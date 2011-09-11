K-9 Placement & Assistance League Hosts Dog Festival, Great Ball Drop

The K-9 Placement & Assistance League is inviting the community — including dogs — to attend the Third Annual Dog Festival and K-9 PALS Great Ball Drop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25 at Elings Park, 1298 Las Positas Road.

The family- and dog-friendly event is a benefit for homeless and abandoned dogs of Santa Barbara County, so bring the kids — furry friends, too — and help celebrate! Proceeds will go to support the all-volunteer, nonprofit K-9 PALS organization and the Elings Park Foundation.

This year’s festival includes hilarious dog talent and costume contests, music, local food trucks, amazing agility, flyball and police K-9 unit demonstrations, animal rescue and welfare organizations, and dog-friendly business exhibitors to teach you about the products and services available to your furry family members.

Highlighting the day of festivities is the Great Ball Drop Raffle! At approximately 2 p.m., watch the Santa Barbara Fire Department hoist 1,000 numbered tennis balls into the air and drop them over our specially designed prize board. This year’s grand prize is a vacation package that includes a two-night stay at the Four Seasons San Francisco luxury hotel, a five-course dinner for two with wine pairing at the five-star Restaurant Gary Danko and a $250 gift card for expenses — a total retail value of more than $1,600!

Raffle tickets can be purchased prior to the event from Elings Park offices and K-9 PALS volunteers — one ticket for $10 or 10 tickets for $90.

Click here for more information, or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .


