Rotary Club of Carpinteria Gets Inside Look at Women’s Economic Ventures

Marsha Bailey, founder and CEO of Women’s Economic Ventures, visited the Rotary Club of Carpinteria on Sept. 8. Bailey was invited to give a presentation regarding WEV’s remarkable past 20 years of helping thousands of men and women start and expand their businesses through various programs and services, including providing an array of loans and micro-loans.

WEV currently reaches out to business owners and entrepreneurs in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Kern counties. Starting with a budget of $75,000, WEV now now has a budget of more than $1.1 million and boasts a staff of 11.

At the Rotary luncheon, Bailey was lauded for her vision by the 30 Rotary members in attendance, including club president Wayne Evans. She was given a certificate of appreciation, which included a cash gift in her name to the End Polio Now campaign, an International Rotary Foundation program.

— Pat Kistler is the public relations coordinator for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria.