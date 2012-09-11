Orient-Express Names David Sigman New Catering Director for El Encanto

Orient-Express Hotels Ltd. is delighted to announce the appointment of David Sigman as director of catering for El Encanto, the iconic early 20th-century hotel in Santa Barbara’s American Riviera and scheduled to reopen in March 2013.

In this position, Sigman will oversee catering sales and service operations of the luxury property, consisting of 13,540 square feet of meeting and event facilities.

“As part of our dedication to reopen El Encanto as one of the country’s premier venues for celebrations and meetings, we hand-picked David to manage our group catering activities,” General Manager Laura McIver said. “For more than two decades, David has demonstrated an impressive ability to build and maintain catering operations at top-tier properties. Under his leadership, our guests will experience highly specialized and gracious service.”

Sigman joins El Encanto following his role as the director of catering at Bacara Resort & Spa in Santa Barbara. He formerly oversaw the reopening of Wine Cask Restaurant and Intermezzo Bar Café as the general manager.

Before becoming the manager of The Bistro at Bacara Resort & Spa, Sigman moved to Santa Barbara in 2006 to complete his master’s degree in organizational management at Antioch University.



— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Orient-Express Hotels Ltd.