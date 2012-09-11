Goleta Valley Junior High Dance/Cheer Team to Perform at Holiday Bowl

The students will join teams from around the country for the halftime show

WorldStrides Heritage Performance programs has invited the dance and cheer team from Goleta Valley Junior High School to perform at the 2012 Bridgepoint Education Holiday Bowl.

They will join dance, cheer and drill teams from across the country in the halftime show finale of this major college bowl game.

Under the direction of Lyndsay Coakley, the Goleta Valley Junior High team will travel to San Diego, where they will rehearse with nationally acclaimed choreographers.

Coakley has been teaching for five years and will be personally leading the Goleta Valley Junior High group of 22 students to San Diego. She said she is excited to have the opportunity to travel to the 2012 Bridgepoint Education Holiday Bowl on a WorldStrides Heritage Performance program.

To learn how you can help the Goleta Valley Junior High team’s fundraising efforts, email Darice Yee at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

WorldStrides Heritage Performance programs congratulate Coakley and the Goleta Valley Junior High team for earning this once-in-a-lifetime invitation. Click here for more information about other travel opportunities.

— Lyndsay Coakley represents the Santa Barbara Unified School District.