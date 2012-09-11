Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 2:28 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

New Year Off to Strong Start at Marymount of Santa Barbara

School celebrates its successes and welcomes new teachers at Opening Circle ceremony

By Molly Seguel for Marymount of Santa Barbara | September 11, 2012 | 3:39 p.m.

When first-grader Anthony Garcia took the microphone at Marymount of Santa Barbara’s traditional Opening Circle ceremony on the first day of school to tell collected students, faculty, staff and parents why he was happy to be back at school, there wasn’t a face in the crowd without a smile. The same was true when eighth-grade students addressed the audience about their goals for their last year at Marymount.

Marymount Head of School Andrew Wooden
Marymount Head of School Andrew Wooden

The sense of community and support at Marymount of Santa Barbara has always been strong and a tremendous draw to the school. When Head of School Andrew Wooden stood up to speak, he gave the crowd new reasons to be happy to be back at Marymount.

Marymount’s track record of preparing students for success in secondary school and beyond is well documented in student success both academically and in terms of non-academic “life skills” that help to support future student success — skills such as leadership, collaboration, follow-through, creativity and adaptability. Several new faculty members have been added to Marymount’s team of teachers to continue to provide students with crucial new skills for the future.

Ty Hegner, who has taught high school students at the MAD Academy at Santa Barbara High School and college students at Santa Barbara City College, will be teaching a new multimedia course at Marymount. Hegner is well-positioned to understand the skills that graduating eighth-graders are going to need upon graduation.

New Spanish and girls’ middle school volleyball coach Megan Cannon is joining the Marymount teaching team that emphasizes interactive, inquiry-based learning.

Assistant teachers Kate Rutkin and Katie Jepson have been added to the lower school team of teachers to ensure that the youngest Marymount students get personalized attention in the classroom.

New technology will be found in every classroom this fall. An iPad program is being introduced at Marymount this year as a result of the very successful fundraising initiative, “Safe, Secure and Connected.”

While Marymount’s commitment to teaching fundamental, core subjects such as mathematics, STEM science, reading and writing is top priority for the school, new and enhanced school programs include robotics, community service, multimedia and leadership. Summer campus improvements abound: a renovated Tea House and pool, a redecorated Multipurpose Room, an improved kindergarten playground and new play structures. Marymount’s historic Meditation Garden was also renovated.

Wooden shared that 98 percent of parents participated in Marymount’s Annual Fund, an indicator of parent confidence and happiness with the school. He also shared that the school surpassed its enrollment goals and that more than two-thirds of Marymount students again scored 95 percent or higher on the ERB, the standardized test most frequently used by independent schools.

Immediately following Opening Circle, Marymount Parent Council co-chair CeCe Borchardt started the first meeting of the year by presenting Wooden with a $10,000 check to further enhance Marymount’s differentiated learning/learning specialist program.

New reasons to be happy to be back at school abound at Marymount but are perhaps best summed up by a new kindergarten parent in an email sent to Admissions Director Molly Seguel, “Our daughter is LOVING Marymount, and we are all so happy she is there.”

Marymount is an independent coeducational school, junior kindergarten through eighth grade, on a picturesque 10-acre campus nestled on the Santa Barbara Riviera. For nearly 75 years, Marymount has prepared young people for the academic challenges of high school and college, while laying the foundation for lifelong character, achievement and love of learning.

For more information about Marymount or to schedule a tour, please contact the Admission Office at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.569.1811 x131.

— Molly Seguel is director of admissions for Marymount of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 