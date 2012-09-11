Owner Asks for Public’s Help Locating Lost Cat
Otto was last seen Sunday night on Por la Mar Drive in Santa Barbara
By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews
| September 11, 2012 | 9:05 p.m.
A local owner has asked for the public’s help in locating a missing cat named Otto.
The 10-month-old male black cat was last seen at 11 p.m. Sunday at 440 Por la Mar Drive in Santa Barbara, near East Beach and Dwight Murphy Park.
Otto has medium-length hair and green eyes, with a small gray patch on his chest and a long, bushy tail. He is very shy.
Anyone with information about Otto’s whereabouts is asked to call Jeff Bischoff at 831.345.6527.
