Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 2:16 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Business

Price Tag for KEYT Sale Listed at $14.25 Million

Missouri-based News-Press & Gazette Co. is acquiring the Santa Barbara TV station

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | September 11, 2012 | 10:48 p.m.

Missouri-based News-Press & Gazette Co. paid a base price of $14.25 million for KEYT, the Central Coast’s ABC affiliate television station, according to the asset agreement filed with the Federal Communications Commission.

KEYT was sold by Smith Media, which also owns WFFF-TV in Vermont and WKTV in New York. A related digital television property, MyRTV, is included in the sale.

The sale was announced last Thursday and will be finalized after getting FCC approval, most likely within 90 days, said Michael Granados, Smith Media CEO and KEYT’s general manager.

He said there won’t be changes in day-to-day operations until the transfer goes through, although KEYT is in constant contact with News-Press & Gazette Co.

Granados will continue overseeing Smith Media’s other properties in Vermont and New York, but said he won’t stay on as KEYT’s general manager after the sale goes through.

In the short term, though, he’s staying put in Santa Barbara.

“You can quote me on this: I like it here,” he said with a laugh.

News-Press & Gazette Co. will bring in its own general manager, but has indicated it will keep the remaining staff and management team at KEYT, according to Granados.

The station has about 50 employees.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 