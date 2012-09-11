Santa Barbara Design House and Gardens to Open Thursday for Viewing

Joanie and Dennis Franz, developers and prominent members of the Santa Barbara community, have planned an exciting collaboration of design and philanthropy set in one of California’s most prestigious neighborhoods — Montecito.

The husband and wife team, of Big Red Properties, have chosen some of California’s most visible interior designers to bring to life this spectacular property for their community — Santa Barbara Design House and Gardens.

The “Hamptons” style house is nestled on 1.62 acres of prime gold coast land. Originally an avocado farm in the 1950s, the estate is located on Featherhill Road and anchored by majestic California coastal oak trees, some more than 250 years old.

National media sponsor Traditional Home, along with regional media sponsor California Homes, have partnered with the Franzes and the Junior League of Santa Barbara to undertake this gracious development with additional exciting exposure on season two of the Bravo network’s Million Dollar Decorators and an HGTV special.

Developer Joanie Franz has paired some of California’s most prominent designers and trade resources to create the perfect marriage of East Coast style and West Coast living.

The style of house, not typically found in California, plus the lush rolling lawns, mature trees and abundant colorful gardens all add to the ambiance and setting for this year’s showcase house.

“It is rare to find a piece of flat land this size in our area,” said Phillip Pennestri of Pennco Properties, the project’s builder. “The house and gardens are designed and built in a perfect, very private setting with the backdrop of mountain views and ocean vistas. Everyone falls in love with the property.”

The roughly 6,000-square-foot, six-bedroom, 6½-bath shingle style estate, designed by architect Peter Becker, features a long, private, tree-lined drive, swimming pool, bocce ball court, detachable two-car garage and an elegant two-bedroom cabana.

Open for viewing Thursday through Oct. 7, the Design House and Gardens will feature the work of Ryan Brown, Linda Chase, Jaime Dietenhofer, LuLu DK and Carla Lane, Mary McDonald, David Phoenix, Ann Sutherland, Katerina Tana, Caroline and Steve Thompson, Mark Weaver, Steven Weinstock and Michelle Workman.

