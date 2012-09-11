Santa Barbara Event Planned to Observe International Day of Peace

Against the backdrop of escalating international uncertainty and persistent global conflicts, residents of Santa Barbara will come together on Friday, Sept. 21 to affirm our belief that peace is possible in celebration of the International Day of Peace, declared unanimously by the United Nations in 2001 as the first-ever day of global ceasefire and nonviolence.

This event, organized by the Santa Barbara Peace Day Initiative in collaboration with several local nonprofit groups, including the Santa Barbara Resource Group, Veterans for Peace and the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation, is inspired by the global movement of Peace One Day, founded in 1999 by British filmmaker Jeremy Gilley and embraced across the globe by numerous world leaders and worldwide grassroots alike.

The evening will feature a screening of The Day After Peace, an internationally awarded documentary film featuring the visionary peace initiative by founder Gilley and actor Jude Law, Peace One Day ambassador, that has led to the largest reduction in global violence on one day in recorded history.

The evening will include a peace proclamation from Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider and a keynote from Yoram Weiss, an international inspirational speaker who has traveled for 30 years speaking to audiences from diverse cultures in more than 50 countries, about the vision of peace as a fundamental human experience and of reconciliation through active collaborative generosity.

“This day is as much about non-violence in our schools, our homes, workplace and local communities as it is about ceasefire on the international stage,” Gilley said. “Everyone has a role to play.”

The event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. The event is free of charge. Donations are welcome. Call 805.689.3593 for more information.