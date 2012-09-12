Santa Maria Man Facing Child Molestation Charges

Suspect is accused of sex crimes and taking nude photos of the young victim

Santa Maria police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon accused of child molestation involving a victim younger than age 14.

Longilos Reyes Ruiz, 30, of Santa Maria was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on several charges, including sex crimes upon a child and child exploitation. Bail was set at $250,000.

Lt. Rico Flores said police received a report of suspected child abuse on Sept. 5.

He said investigators learned that Ruiz had allegedly engaged in numerous sexual acts with the victim over an extended period of time, and that he had allegedly taken nude photos of the victim.

Flores said the victim was known to the suspect, but that for confidentiality reasons the nature of the relationship isn’t being released.

Anyone with information about Reyes can call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781 x277.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.